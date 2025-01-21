UN Calls For Maximum Restraint Over Israeli Occupation Jenin Operation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on Israel's security forces to exercise "maximum restraint" after they launched a major operation in the West city of Jenin, a spokesman for the UN chief said Tuesday.

Guterres, "remains deeply concerned" about the violence which has reportedly resulted in Palestinian casualties, and "the secretary general urges security forces to exercise maximum restraint," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN chief.

Earlier, Palestinian announced that death toll of Israeli occupation's aggression on Jenin and its refugee camp rose to six, while number of injuries reached 35. (end)

