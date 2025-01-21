UN Calls For Maximum Restraint Over Israeli Occupation Jenin Operation
Date
1/21/2025 7:04:24 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on Israel's security forces to exercise "maximum restraint" after they launched a major operation in the West bank city of Jenin, a spokesman for the UN chief said Tuesday.
Guterres, "remains deeply concerned" about the violence which has reportedly resulted in Palestinian casualties, and "the secretary general urges security forces to exercise maximum restraint," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN chief.
Earlier, Palestinian health Ministry announced that death toll of Israeli occupation's aggression on Jenin and its refugee camp rose to six, while number of injuries reached 35. (end)
amm
MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109115226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.