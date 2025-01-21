China’s Vice President meets with billionaire Elon Musk before Trump inauguration

(MENAFN) China’s Vice President Han Zheng recently met with billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, as part of a high-level visit ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Han welcomed American companies, urging them to seize the opportunities offered by China’s development and contribute to strengthening China-US economic and trade relations. This meeting reflects China's continued efforts to engage with key figures in the American business world.



In addition to his meeting with Musk, Han Zheng, who is accompanying Chinese leadership in a diplomatic mission, met with US Vice President-elect JD Vance on Sunday. During their discussion, they covered both bilateral relations and international issues. Han emphasized that China is eager to work closely with the US to ensure the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of their relations, building on the important understandings reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President-elect Trump during their recent phone conversation.



Han's diplomatic visit also included discussions with representatives from the US business community, underlining the vast potential for cooperation between the two countries. Han highlighted that the common interests between China and the US are extensive, and a positive, stable development of their relationship would benefit both nations and meet the expectations of the global community.



This diplomatic push follows the second phone call between Trump and Xi since the November 2024 elections, further reinforcing the intent to cultivate a constructive relationship between the two global powers. Han’s comments also pointed to China's openness to working closely with the US in addressing shared challenges and advancing bilateral ties.

