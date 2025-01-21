Joseph Shemansky Is Elected To The IBBA® Board Of Governors For The 2025-2027 Term

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the IBBA States , "New board members are identified by the IBBA nominating committee and then elected by membership vote. Each holds a three-year term, with a maximum service of two sequential terms. The newly elected board members will begin their terms effective January 1, 2025. The committee also presents the Chair recommendation for board approval each year and Chairs serve a one-year term."

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association ® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) ® designatio to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA at [email protected] or 1-888-656-4222.

About We Sell Construction Businesses

We Sell Construction Businesses specializes in the marketing and sale of construction-related businesses in Florida. Focused on listening to their clients' needs and paying attention to their goals, the professionals at We Sell Construction Businesses manage every aspect of the sale process, packaging businesses in a way that attracts qualified, prospective buyers. With two plus decades of experience in providing Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions services, We Sell Construction Businesses guides business owners to the closing table to achieve their desired outcomes.

