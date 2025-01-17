SC Extends Crackers-Ban In NCR Region Of UP, Haryana To Curb Air Pollution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) In a bid to control air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday extended the effect of the orders passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana imposing a complete ban on firecrackers in the areas falling under the NCR region.

A bench, headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka, said that the ban imposed by the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana which was effective till January 17 is extended till further orders. Posting the matter for hearing on Match 24, the Justice Oka-led Bench also agreed to hear on the next date of listing the intervention application filed by the federation of fireworks traders. It said,"Why should we hear you? You will have to satisfy us that burning firecrackers do not create pollution. You can sell firecrackers in other parts of India where there is no ban. We will hear you on the next date." In an earlier hearing, the Justice Oka-led Bench had said that the ban already imposed by the Delhi and Rajasthan governments will turn effective only when the remaining states impose similar measures. The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to the control of pollution in Delhi and NCR region. In the course of the hearing, it was told that while Haryana had permitted the use of green crackers, Rajasthan had imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in the NCR region. The Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to impose a ban on firecrackers in the same terms as imposed in Delhi. Before this, the top court had asked the state governments of Delhi and adjoining states to take a call on a permanent ban on the use of firecrackers. Asking the state governments to place their stand on record, it had indicated issuing necessary guidelines, including on the manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of firecrackers. "The ban on firecrackers will be helpful not only to curb the air pollution but the noise pollution as well. We will consider issuing necessary directions to the state governments on the issue of ban on use of firecrackers," it had said. Earlier in November 2024, after Diwali, the Supreme Court had remarked that the ban on firecrackers was hardly implemented in the national capital and pulled up the Delhi government for not implementing the firecrackers ban. It had called for an affidavit from the Delhi government and Police Commissioner detailing the steps taken to enforce the same. The apex court had suggested that the premises of sellers of firecrackers should be sealed, apart from enforcing a ban on importing firecrackers from neighbouring states.