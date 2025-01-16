No Endorsements On Tours, No Travelling Separately: BCCI Issues Strict Policies For Team

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Rattled by the senior men's team's humiliating debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) has put in place a new policy for senior cricketers and made it mandatory for all to adhere to it.

Apart from the restrictions on the wives and girlfriends accompanying the players on lengthy tours, the BCCI's new policy also bars players from engaging in personal shoots or endorsements during ongoing series or tours. Henceforth, the players will also be discouraged from leaving practice sessions early. Participation in BCCI's official shoots and functions will be mandatory for the players.

Not adhering to these policies could lead to disciplinary action, including suspension from BCCI-conducted activities and/or deduction from match fee or retainer fee, the BCCI made it clear in the document.

The BCCI announced restrictions on personal staff and the presence of players' families on tours in the new policy to promote discipline and unity in the team. On a tour of 45 days or more, families will be allowed to accompany the players for only two weeks.

The BCCI has also made playing domestic matches mandatory for players to be considered for selection in national teams or central contracts.

"This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression," the BCCI policy document read.

"Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," it said.

In the duration when the families are with the players or on a tour, the players will travel together and not with their families.

"All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion. Exceptions, if any, must be pre-approved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee," the document said.

While putting restrictions on the players from taking excess baggage with them, the BCCI policy also puts restrictions on the use of individual staff on tours. "Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants, and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI. This ensures that the focus remains on team operations and minimizes logistical challenges. – this has to be done away with," the BCCI decided.

The BCCI will also discourage the practice of players leaving training sessions early. They will also not be allowed to leave tours or series midway unless it is necessary.

"All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team," read the document.

The players' partners and children (under 18) will be allowed one visit of up to two weeks per series in case the players are absent from India for more than 45 days.

The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player for the Visitors' Period whereas all other expenses are to be borne by the player concerned.

The policy document also made it clear that the players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned. This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to the team dynamics.

"All players are expected to adhere strictly to the above guidelines. Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI. Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include (i) sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI-conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and (ii) deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," the document warned.