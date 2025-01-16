Ukraine Will Not Accept Russia's Demands To Reduce Army Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia seeks a reduction in the size of the Ukrainian army. However, he has assured that Ukraine will not accept such demands.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a joint press with UK Prime Keir Starmer, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When asked about the possibilities of strengthening Ukraine to achieve peace, Zelensky replied: "Peace through strength. All this is described in detail in our Victory Plan. This is not empty talk. This is a strong Ukraine. This is the kind of Ukraine that can defend its independence and protect its people. It contains all this, including a package of weapons to strengthen us on the battlefield, taking into account our army, not to reduce it by several times, as the enemy wants. In any diplomacy, defense is the most important issue for us (which includes - ed.) maintaining the size of the army we have today".

As reported by Ukrinform, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its report that Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly demanded conditions for ending the war that amount to Ukraine's complete capitulation.