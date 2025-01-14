Jeff Bezos expresses optimism about new administration as Blue Origin faces setbacks

(MENAFN) Jeff Bezos, founder of aerospace firm Blue Origin, has voiced optimism about the incoming White House administration, even though President-elect Trump maintains close ties with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.



On Monday morning, Blue Origin postponed the scheduled launch of its New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral, citing the need to "troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue." The company announced via X that it is currently evaluating new opportunities for the launch.



The New Glenn rocket, standing at an impressive 30 stories tall, is poised to challenge SpaceX's dominance in the commercial space sector and marks Blue Origin’s long-anticipated entry into the satellite launch market.



"Elon has been very clear that he's doing this for the public interest and not for his personal gain. And I take him at face value," Bezos told Reuters on Sunday.



Elon Musk, who reportedly spent over USD250 million campaigning for Trump, has become a key advisor on space-related issues for the president-elect.



In a statement last month, Musk proposed that the United States should prioritize missions directly to Mars rather than first returning to the moon. His comments have sparked concerns across the aerospace industry about potential disruptions to NASA's current space exploration strategies.

