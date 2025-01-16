Ukraine To Receive 15 Gravehawk Air Defense Systems From UK This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom has successfully tested two prototypes of the new Gravehawk air defense system in Ukraine, which was developed specifically for Ukraine's needs and is being co-financed by Denmark, and 15 more will be delivered this year.

This is said in a statement published on the UK website , Ukrinform reports.

“The Prime has also announced that they UK will deliver a new mobile air defence capability to Ukraine this year. Gravehawk, a UK designed air defence system, has been rapidly developed to meet Ukrainian needs on the battlefield,” the statement says.

The project has been jointly funded by the UK and Denmark.

UK toat least £4.5B for Ukraine's defense this year

It is noted that the innovative system, which is the size of a shipping container, is able to retrofit air-air missiles for ground-based air defence, meaning it can use Ukrainian missiles already in the Armed Forces' possession.

“With Ukraine under constant Russian bombardment, the Gravehawk system will boost Ukraine's air defences, allowing them to defend their cities, troops and critical infrastructure,” the statement says.

It is also noted that two prototypes of the air defence capability system were tested in Ukraine in September, and“a further 15 will follow this year”.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a 100-year partnership agreement in Kyiv on January 16.

Illustrative photo: General Staff