UK To Allocate At Least £4.5B For Ukraine's Defense This Year

The United Kingdom will provide at least £4.5 billion for Ukraine's defense needs in 2025.

This is said in a statement published on the UK website, Ukrinform reports.

“This year the UK will give more military support to Ukraine than ever before, with £3 billion already committed for lethal aid, and the first £1.5 billion from a

£2.26 billion loan

as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration scheme set to be released for major procurement projects,” the statement says.

It is noted that the loan will be repaid using the extraordinary profits on immobilised Russian sovereign assets.

“The £4.5 billion boost for Ukraine in 2025 will see the UK will procure hundreds more air defence systems, drones and essential equipment support to sustain Ukrainian forces on the front line,” the statement says.

It is noted that the UK's £2.26 billion loan, which forms part of the G7

Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) scheme, will be enabled by new legislation which will shortly complete its passage through Parliament.

“The UK's loan is earmarked as budgetary support for Ukraine's military spending, enabling them to invest in key equipment, including British equipment, to support their efforts against Russia,” the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a 100-year partnership agreement in Kyiv.

