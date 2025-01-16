عربي


Russian Military Attacked Kherson Utility Workers From Drone

1/16/2025 3:23:08 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the car of public utilities that were working in the Dniprovsky district of the city, and no one was injured.

This was reported on facebook by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers attacked the utility workers from a drone. While performing work in the Dniprovsky district, Russian terrorists dropped explosives from a drone on the transport of our communal enterprise“Parks of Kherson,” Mrochko said.


According to him, the employees were not injured.

Read also: Russians attack Kherson , suburbs with drones, 2 wounded

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injure in Kherson and the suburbs from drone attacks on the morning of January 16.


Photo: Kherson CMA

UkrinForm

