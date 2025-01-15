Muscat, Bahrain Affirm Necessity Of Boosting Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Oman and Bahrain on Wednesday affirmed necessity of boosting mutual coordination for cementing security and prosperity for all peoples of the region and the globe.

This came in a joint statement marking end of a state two-day visit by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa to the Sultanate. It confirmed that Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received the Bahraini Monarch, discussing the solid cooperation between the two countries, stressing on the necessity to expand the economic partnership, encourage the two countries public and private sectors for diversifying entrepreneurs within the framework of this partnership.

The King and the Sultan lauded tasks of the joint commission at the level of boosting the cooperation and executing joint enterprises.

The two leaders examined achievements that have been made at the GCC level, broached various regional and international issues.

The visit had witnessed signing a number of agreements and memos in the cultural, scientific, social, health, media, financial, economic, food security, municipal and meteorological realms. (end)

