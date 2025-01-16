Army Intensifies Humanitarian Efforts In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) - Since the onset of the war on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), following royal directives, have deployed extensive resources to bolster the resilience of Gaza and the West Bank.The army's efforts have translated into widespread humanitarian, relief, and medical aid targeting many Palestinian citizens, said a JAF statement rounding up Jordanian assistance provided to Gaza, after a ceasefire deal was agreed upon on Wednesday.The assistance has significantly alleviated the human suffering caused by the war, reinforcing Jordan's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause. Early in the war, JAF dispatched the first military field hospital to Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, aiming to support the health sector. They further bolstered medical services by sending specialized personnel to a second field hospital in northern Gaza and establishing a third hospital in Nablus.Since October 7, 2023, these field hospitals have treated approximately 521,066 cases. Medical teams have performed over 21,147 surgical operations, including complex procedures, and handled 55,722 war casualties, reflecting Jordan's commitment to advanced healthcare for the wounded.Under King Abdullah II's directives, the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted large-scale airdrops of medical, relief, and humanitarian supplies to northern Gaza. This operation, the third largest in modern military history, expanded to various regions in Gaza, with the King, Crown Prince Al Hussein, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II personally participating.In total, 125 Jordanian airdrops and 266 joint airdrops with other countries were executed. The "Humanitarian Bridge" flights delivered over 7 tons of aid, including food and medicine, to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Gaza. Additionally, 53 aircraft transported 8,865,791 tons of aid from Marka Military Airport to El Arish International Airport in Egypt.On the ground, 140 land convoys comprising 5,063 trucks, organized by JAF in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and international bodies, transported essential supplies to Gaza, significantly improving the humanitarian situation.In 2024, JAF launched the "Restoring Hope" initiative, sending mobile clinics to Gaza for prosthetic limb installations, benefiting 267 injured individuals. Plans are also underway to establish a specialized obstetrics and gynecology field hospital in southern Gaza, managed by a 55-member female medical team, enhancing care for mothers and newborns.To meet the growing need for blood due to the ongoing conflict, JAF, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, reinforced the Gaza hospital with 2,000 blood units, highlighting Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people during these challenging times.