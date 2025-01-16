Attack On Relief Convoy To Parachinar: One Soldier Martyred, Six Militants Killed

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) An aid convoy heading to the Bagan, Kurram district, came under rocket attack resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier and injuries to four others. In response, security forces eliminated six terrorists and about ten others. The convoy was forced to retreat to Thall after the attack.

According to sources, the convoy consisted of 35 carrying relief goods. As it approached to Bagan, Lower Kurram,, unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicles, bringing the convoy to a halt. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, during which one soldier was martyred, and four others were injured. Three vehicles in the convoy also sustained damage.

In a swift counterattack, security forces managed to neutralize six attackers and injured several more. The district administration of Kurram confirmed that the convoy was redirected back to Thall for safety. Security forces have secured the area, and senior officials from the district administration and the forces have arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Also Read: Rising Violence in Southern KP: Former Police Inspector and Companion Killed in Karak

Meanwhile, the helicopter service for evacuating patients from Kurram has been suspended for the past 10 days, creating severe difficulties for those in need of medical attention.

Dr. Mir Hussain Jan, the Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, stated that the suspension of helicopter services has hindered the transportation of medicines and patients. A letter has already been sent to the district administration, requesting the resumption of the service.

Dr. Jan added that the hospital has requested the evacuation of 74 patients, as road transportation remains impossible due to the prevailing situation in the region.