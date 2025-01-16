War Update: Fierce Fighting On Six Fronts, Pokrovsk Being Hottest Spot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 16, 2025, the Ukrainian forces and the Russian have engaged in 89 combat clashes. Battles continue across six fronts, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

The AFU General Staff reported this on , releasing operational information as of 16:00 Thursday, January 16, according to Ukrinform.

The situation remains complex, with the Ukrainian defenders focusing their efforts on thwarting Russia's offensive plans, destroying enemy personnel and equipment.

Russian artillery and mortar fire hit the areas of Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region, Karpovychi, Liskivshchyna, and Kovpynka in Chernihiv region, as well as Popivka and Bila Beriza in Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka and Pishchany three times.

In the Lyman sector , Russians launched nine attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novoplatonivka, Terniv, and Zarichne. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , the Russian troops attacked the defensive positions near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka, with the Ukrainian forces repelling three attacks. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian invaders launched six attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Hryhorivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian forces carried out eight attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka, and Shcherbynivka, with two repelled. Fighting continues.

'sinup by 1,

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have attempted 31 times to push Ukraine's Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, and Yantarne. The defenders are holding their ground: 30 enemy attacks have already been repelled. One confrontation is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russians launched ten attacks near Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka, three of them have been repelled. Clashes continue.

In the Orikhiv secto r, the Russian forces attempted a single unsuccessful attack on the Ukrainian positions near Novodanylivka.

in

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian troops made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the Ukrainian positions.

In the Kharkiv and Huliaipole sectors , no active Russian actions were reported.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian forces continue operations, having repelled eight Russian attacks with three ongoing clashes. The Russian forces shelled the region with 250 artillery strikes, including one from a multiple-launch rocket system.

As reported by Ukrinform, early on January 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region.