Peacekeeping Contingent Can Only Be Segment Of Security Guarantees - Zelensky

The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a joint press with UK Prime Keir Starmer, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A peacekeeping contingent can only be a segment of real guarantees for Ukraine. We do not consider security guarantees for Ukraine without the United States, so it is too early to talk about the details. We have not yet had a substantive conversation about security guarantees with the new U.S. administration. This is all ahead. Only following these negotiations will we understand the security structure we want for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he confirmed that the French initiative to deploy a contingent in Ukraine is being discussed.

“We talked about it in detail with French President Emmanuel Macron, we are talking with Poland, with our Baltic partners, and we are discussing it with Britain. It is too early to talk about details today,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, The Telegraph, citing its own sources, reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed sending their soldiers to Ukraine as peacekeeping forces after any potential deal to end the war.