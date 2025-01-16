More Than 4.2M Ukrainians Under Temporary Protection In EU Eurostat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 30, 2024, slightly more than 4.2 million people who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian invasion had temporary protection status in the European Union.

This is evidenced by data provided by Eurostat , Ukrinform reports.

The EU countries hosting the highest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1,152,620 people; 27.2% of the EU total), Poland (987,925; 23.3%) and Czechia (385,190; 9.1%).

EU provides new EUR 148M humanitarian aid package for Ukraine

Compared with the end of October 2024, the total number of persons under temporary protection at the end of November increased by 36,010 in the EU (+0.9%). The largest absolute increases in the number of beneficiaries were observed in Germany (+11,915; +1.0%), Czechia (+5,820; +1.5%) and Poland (+4,045; +0.4%). The number of people under temporary protection decreased only in Italy (-1,270; -0.8%), France (-695; -1.2%) and Luxembourg (-15; -0.4%).

On November 30, 2024, Ukrainian citizens represented over 98.3% of the beneficiaries of temporary protection in the EU. Adult women made up almost half (44.9%) of the beneficiaries. Children accounted for almost one-third (32.0%), while adult men comprised less than a quarter (23.1%) of the total.

As reported, after Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the EU activated the so-called Temporary Protection Directive, which granted Ukrainians fleeing Russian bombs the right to stay legally in the EU and receive basic social services, including healthcare, education and the right to employment.

In June, the EU Council decided to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026.

Photo: DPA