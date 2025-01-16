Warhead Of Russian Kh-101 Cruise Missile Neutralized In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosives technicians from the Sumy region department successfully neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile that did not explode.

This was reporte by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy region, Ukrinform learned.

The missile was discovered near a village in the Sumy region. The missile did not explode during the fall.

Ihor Cherniak, chief of the explosives service department of the National Police in the Sumy region, confirmed that an examination revealed the missile to be a Russian Kh-101 missile. This air-to-ground missile has a weight of 2,200 kilograms, with a warhead weighing 400 kilograms.

Police explosives technicians neutralized the missile warhead and took it away for further destruction.

Photo credit: National Police