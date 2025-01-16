After Trump's Inauguration, Ukraine Expects New Dynamics In Achieving Peace Through Strength - FM
Date
1/16/2025 3:23:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the inauguration of Donald Trump, Ukraine expects to intensify cooperation with the United States to achieve a just peace through the concept of“peace through strength.”
This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that the US presidential election, which was won by Donald Trump, has“global implications and global significance.”
“We are looking forward to our first official contacts after January 20 with great hopes and expectations. Our assessment is that we have additional chances to accelerate the achievement of a just and comprehensive peace. We also hope to gain new momentum to achieve this goal, which I am convinced is shared by both Ukraine and the United States,” Sybiha said.
He expressed his belief that achieving a just and comprehensive peace is in our common strategic interest.
“And the most effective way to do this is to support the concept of 'peace through strength'. We look forward to its further implementation,” the Foreign Minister emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said that during the first meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, Ukraine seeks to reach common assessments with the United States and a common understanding of the importance of achieving a just peace as soon as possible.
