King Receives Letter From PM On Formation Of National Council For Future Technology
Date
1/16/2025 2:30:32 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, January 16 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II on Thursday received a letter from Prime Minister
Jafar Hassan, responding to the Royal letter tasking him to form and chair a National Council for Future Technology, under the supervision of His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
In the letter, the prime minister said the Council will endeavour to seize opportunities to build a strong and resilient Economy
that achieves prosperity, and to promote an environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, through a strong partnership with the private sector and cooperation with similar international entities in this field.
According to the letter, the Council's members will include the Minister of State for Economic Affairs, the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Minister of Investment, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Chairman of the National Cyber Security Council, the Vice President of the Royal Scientific Society, and the Director of the Digital Transformation Unit at the Prime Ministry.
The Council will also include specialists and experts in this field from the private sector, namely: Amjad Abdallat, Adey Salamin, Amer Abulaila, and Basem Salfiti.
MENAFN16012025000117011021ID1109098872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.