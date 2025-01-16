Zelensky Shows Starmer Ukrainian Uavs: Our Goal Is To Produce Record Number Of Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In partnership with the United Kingdom, Ukraine aims to increase production in some defense sectors.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with a delegation led by British Prime Keir Starmer in Kyiv, where they inspected samples of Ukrainian bomber drones and reconnaissance UAVs, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I believe we will achieve significant results this year. We will increase production in cooperation with our partners from the United Kingdom, particularly with our partners from the United Kingdom. We seek to increase production in some areas, to double it. Our goal is to produce a record number of drones. I believe this will be very useful and will help us a lot,” Zelensky said.

The President expressed hope that this year will be successful for Ukraine. He also expressed gratitude for the signing of a 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries.

In turn, the British Prime Minister assured of support for Ukraine. In particular, it is about providing capabilities that will be useful at the front, which will save the lives of Ukrainians and strengthen the ability to resist aggression. He also emphasized Ukraine's progress in the defense industry.

As part of his visit to Kyiv, Starmer viewed samples of Ukrainian weapons that are currently being used at the front. In particular, he inspected bomber drones and reconnaissance UAVs. Some of the samples use British technology.

The event was attended by Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, Strategic Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin, and Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a 100-year partnership agreement in Kyiv on January 16.