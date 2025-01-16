Baroda, Lucknow, Bengaluru And Mumbai To Host WPL 2025, Brabourne Stadium Knockouts Venue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) said Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai will be the venues for the 2025 edition of the Women's (WPL), with Brabourne to host the Eliminator and Final. In the tournament's short history, it will be the first time four venues will host matches.

WPL 2025 will begin with BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants (GG) will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on February 14, followed by Mumbai Indians opening their campaign against Delhi Capitals on February 15.

Baroda will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will play their first home game against WPL 2023 winners Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

RCB will have three more opportunities to entertain their faithful home crowd as they host UP Warriorz (UPW) on February 24, GG on February 27, and two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 1. The caravan will then move to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as it makes its debut as a WPL venue by playing host to four games.

Alyssa Healy-led UPW will be playing three matches against GG, MI, and RCB at their home ground on March 3, 6, and 8 respectively. The final leg of WPL 2025 will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on March 10 and 11 respectively. Brabourne will also host the Eliminator between second and third-placed teams on March 13. It is followed by the title clash scheduled to be held on March 15. BCCI said all matches in the third edition will be single-headers, as was the norm in the second season.