Global Sentinel Node Biopsy Market Share & Size, Growth, Industry Trends Emergen Research

Increased regulatory approvals for sentinel node biopsy products are likely to drive growth significantly.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Sentinel Node Biopsy Market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding from an estimated USD 751.5 million in 2024 to USD 1.44 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.50%, This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, advancements in biopsy techniques, and increasing awareness regarding early detection and of cancer.

Sentinel node biopsy is widely used for diagnosing and staging cancer, particularly in breast cancer and melanoma cases. The technique helps identify the sentinel lymph nodes, which are the first nodes likely to be affected by the spread of cancer. Its minimally invasive nature, combined with its accuracy in detecting metastasis, has made it a preferred choice among healthcare providers.

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in imaging and diagnostic techniques are key factors propelling the growth of the sentinel node biopsy market. Innovations such as radiotracers, fluorescence imaging, and handheld gamma probes are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of sentinel node biopsies, improving cancer diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

The rising global incidence of cancer is another significant driver. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases were reported in 2020, with this number expected to rise in the coming years. Early detection of cancer through sentinel node biopsy plays a critical role in reducing mortality rates and improving patient quality of life.

Market Challenges

Despite its benefits, the high cost associated with sentinel node biopsy procedures and equipment poses a challenge to market growth. Advanced imaging devices, radiotracers, and other biopsy-related tools require significant investment, limiting their accessibility in low-income and underserved regions.

Additionally, the need for skilled professionals to perform these procedures further restricts market expansion. Training programs and awareness initiatives are essential to address the shortage of expertise in sentinel node biopsy techniques, particularly in emerging markets.

Segment Insights

Hospitals dominate the sentinel node biopsy market, owing to their capacity to handle complex cancer diagnostics and surgeries. These institutions are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and expertise for performing sentinel node biopsies.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are the fastest-growing segment, driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective and minimally invasive procedures. ASCs offer convenience and shorter recovery times, making them an attractive option for patients undergoing cancer diagnostics.

Industry Updates

In June 2022, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., a division of Leica Biosystems, launched an advanced handheld gamma probe system for sentinel node biopsies, enabling improved accuracy and ease of use for surgeons.

In January 2023, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals announced the development of a new radiotracer designed to enhance imaging precision during sentinel node biopsies, particularly in breast cancer and melanoma cases.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the global sentinel node biopsy market include:

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Hologic, Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

Gamma Detection Devices

Imaging Systems

PET-CT Scanners

SPECT Scanners

Radiotracers

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

Breast Cancer

Melanoma

Colon Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033):

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

