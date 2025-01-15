Trilogy Innovations Acquires NRM Solutions To Expand Software Suite Designed For Natural Resource Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Both companies are headquartered in Bridgeport, W.Va., and have worked cooperatively on the software product. The NRM suite helps effectively manage natural resource assets through innovation, cutting edge technology, and superior customer service. NRM Solutions holds multiple patents and trademarks, and the was finalized on December 6.

"This acquisition will mark a new chapter for Trilogy Innovations," said Trilogy CEO Brandon Downey. "Everyone involved with the development of the over the past four years has poured their hearts into it. Because of this commitment, NRM delivers a security-centric approach while providing invaluable data insights. This software suite offers mineral rights management supported by advanced technology and is built to operate and function for customers within the cloud on Day One. It leverages all of the tools, services, and benefits a cloud-based architecture provides."

Downey said the design of the software allows for agility and scalability, and noted that its environment is built to accommodate major additions to its workload. The environment is made to respond to increased user workloads without impacts to overall user experience.

Co-founded in 2010 by Downey and President Randy Cottle, Trilogy was recognized by Inc. Magazine as the fastest-growing IT services company in West Virginia in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the fastest-growing West Virginia company overall in 2022 and 2023. Trilogy's areas of expertise include software integration, cybersecurity, data analytics, application modernization, cloud services, and biometrics.

"Trilogy's acquisition of NRM Solutions will enable us to dramatically expand the software's capabilities and the business markets that will find it so useful," Downey said. "This software suite is designed by Trilogy and will be delivered to our customers with the strength and excellence we provide within our core capabilities. After briefing Trilogy employees about the acquisition, they have certainly voiced excitement to take NRM Solutions to new heights and will demonstrate a strong commitment to the success of this software product."

About Trilogy Innovations, Inc.

Trilogy Innovations, Inc., located in Bridgeport and Morgantown, West Virginia, is an SBA Certified 8(a) small and minority-owned systems and software engineering company that delivers superior technical solutions for a variety of industries across private and public sectors. By applying a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Trilogy's highly skilled and talented personnel have successfully applied these core values across a multitude of government agencies and businesses. Inc. Magazine named Trilogy the fastest-growing IT services company in West Virginia for 2022-24, and in 2022 and 2023 recognized Trilogy as the overall fastest-growing company in the state.

