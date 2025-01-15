(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The CBC will offer more than 200 training courses for children's behavioral for 5,000 public mental and behavioral health providers contracted through Community Mental Health Service Programs and Prepaid Inpatient Health Plans. The CBC will also develop and operate Communities aimed to support quality improvement opportunities for providers of children's behavioral health services through ongoing meetings and related activities.

In developing the CBC, PCG brings over 35 years of experience in the public sector and a long record of proven results in health and human services programming, training, and supports. PCG will implement initial trainings through the CBC on topics including: Medicaid-funded specialty behavioral health services, Intensive Care Coordination with Wraparound,

Children's Waiver Program and Serious Emotional Disturbance Waiver, Intensive Crisis Stabilization Services, Autism Spectrum Disorder Evaluation and Treatment, and Michigan's Child & Adolescent Needs and Strengths assessment tool.

"PCG is proud to partner with MDHHS to improve the ability of the state's behavioral health workforce to provide care to Michigan families," said Jill Reynolds, PCG's Human Services Associate Practice Area Director. "We are committed to helping the state of Michigan improve outcomes and fiscal performance in this critical training and workforce development program."

In Michigan, PCG will partner with MDHHS and its Bureau of Children's Coordinated Health Policy and Supports to launch the Center. "Through our partnership, the CBC will provide valuable resources and build workforce capacity for behavioral health professionals to improve the quality of public behavioral health services for children and their families in Michigan," said Jen MacBlane, PCG Human Services Manager.

The CBC website is expected to launch in May 2025.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG helps state, county, and municipal human services agencies respond to change, enhance operations, improve access to services, optimize processes and compliance, and achieve their performance goals in order to better serve populations in need. PCG's seasoned professionals offer proven solutions to help agencies design programs, services, and systems; increase program revenue; cut costs; and improve regulatory compliance with state and federal regulations. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Alyssa Brown

(617) 488-9084

[email protected]

SOURCE Public Consulting Group