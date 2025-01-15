New Caribbean-Food Website's Free Ground-Shipping Promotion Ends Soon Affiliate Program Offers Generous Commission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrew and Jean Morris. co-founders of Sam's Caribbean Marketplace, the Caribbean Food super store.

Promotion Expires on the Last Day of January

- Andrew MorrisWEST HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The free ground-shipping announced earlier this month by Caribbean food retailer Sam's Caribbean Marketplace is nearing its end. The Long Island, New York retailer announced the offer with the recent launch of its newly-designed website, Sams24-7 . Customers who spend $100 or more online can still enjoy this rare opportunity by using the coupon code "FREE GROUND SHIPPING" at checkout. The offer ends promptly at 11:59 pm on January 31, 2025, and it excludes products that require expedited shipping.Andrew Morris, Jamaican native and CEO of Long-Island based Sam's Caribbean Marketplace, described the free-shipping offer as rare: "Free shipping of Caribbean food products is generally not practical because of the low margins and heavy weight associated with these products. We trust that customers will take advantage of this rare offer while it lasts."Morris added, "We at 'Sam's' are passionate about Caribbean food. That's why in 1993 my wife, Jean, and I opened our doors with one goal in mind: to make the best Caribbean food accessible to shoppers on Long Island and in New York City. As we grew, we developed a website over twenty years ago and expanded our reach to the entire USA and to the rest of the world. Our mission motivates us every day as we strive to serve our customers better." He continued, "While shoppers browse Sams24-7, they will quickly discover one of the largest selections of authentic Caribbean food products anywhere."Besides the free-shipping promotion, Sam's Caribbean is excited to introduce its new Caribbean Ambassador Affiliate Program. Affiliates can earn a generous 10% commission when family, friends, or fans click their unique affiliate link and shop at Sams24-7."Our Caribbean Ambassador Program is seeking to recruit a small army of influencers, bloggers, vloggers, or anyone with a social media presence and a fan-base," Morris explained. "The main requirement is that you are as passionate about Caribbean food as we are at Sam's Caribbean. This program is an excellent way for our Caribbean Ambassadors to share a diverse range of Caribbean food products while earning attractive rewards, even while they are asleep," he said.ABOUT SAM'S CARIBBEAN MARKETPLACEEstablished in 1993 and headquartered in West Hempstead, Long Island, NY, Sam's Caribbean Marketplace has been, for thirty-one years, dedicated to providing a wide array of Caribbean products to customers worldwide. From traditional food items to unique cultural goods, the family-owned retailer and restaurant is committed to celebrating and sharing the rich Caribbean heritage.In addition to Sams24-7, Sam's Caribbean Marketplace operates two other web portals: Sam247 and BreadAndButterExpress .Sams247 is dedicated to the company's Caribbean restaurant and catering businesses. Shoppers may browse menus and order meals as well as trays of food for special, catered events and family gatherings.Sam's BreadAndButterExpress provides fast and easy door-to-door food delivery services to residents on the island of Jamaica. Jamaicans within the diaspora may order groceries and other items for home delivery to family and friends residing anywhere in Jamaica.The company also offers money transfer and bill-pay services to the Caribbean, via JN Money Services.

