Hilton New Orleans Airport Completes Major Property Upgrades

- Steve FalcianiKENNER, LA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 319-room Hilton New Orleans Airport has recently finished a transformation. Located at 901 Airline Dr., the hotel's renovation was creatively designed by Meri Meis Associates, Inc. and implemented by FDR Construction, Inc. The eight-month project included updates to over 22,000 square feet of event space, La Salle Restaurant and Lounge, the grand entrance, fitness center, outdoor pool, and courtyard.“Hilton New Orleans Airport takes pride in providing our guests with a memorable travel experience backed by the latest innovations and amenities in hospitality,” said Ivy Lim, general manager.“These renovations demonstrate our commitment to guest satisfaction and alignment with the standards of this industry-leading brand.”Managed by USLI Hospitality Management , Hilton New Orleans Airport is minutes away from Louis Armstrong International Airport and the French Quarter. The hotel offers amenities, including an airport shuttle, an outdoor courtyard, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Guests can dine in La Salle, the hotel's signature restaurant, featuring New Orleans Creole and Cajun cuisine and locally inspired cocktails. Additionally, the hotel offers room service and a 24-hour grab-and-go shop.Hilton New Orleans Airport is ideal for leisure, business, or group travel, featuring over 22,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. These spaces can accommodate various types of occasions, whether small, large, or hybrid, and are supported by a knowledgeable sales team dedicated to creating exceptional experiences.Event spaces include executive boardrooms, a 48-seat amphitheater, multiple meeting rooms, and a large pillar-free ballroom, complemented by on-site expert event planners to assist in creating unique weddings, events, and commemorations.“We are extremely proud of how this renovation has significantly upgraded the hotel and appreciate how all team members worked hard to achieve it,” said Mark Rosinsky, CEO of USLI Hospitality Management.Steve Falciani, COO of USLI Hospitality Management, stated,“This transformation reflects our commitment to providing our guests with an exceptional experience and upholding the highest standards of hospitality. We are proud of this significant upgrade and grateful to all team members who contributed to its success."Hilton New Orleans Airport is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, and free standard WiFi. Members can access contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Hilton Honors members can check- in, choose their room, and access it using Digital Key.For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton New Orleans Airport or call 1-504-469-5000.Read more about Hilton at hilton.- ### -About Hilton Hotels & Resorts For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at hilton/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.About USLI Hospitality ManagementUSLI Hospitality Management knows hotels inside and out. We strive to be the foremost managers of first-class, full-service, and select-service investments in the United States. Creating exceptional experiences for our guests and delivering financial success go hand in hand.We are driven to create cost-effective plans to maximize and preserve asset value while working with owners, brands, and institutions.For more information, contact Steve Falciani, COO, at ... or visit .Hilton New Orleans Airport901 Airline Drive | Kenner, Louisiana, 70062, USAhref="" rel="external nofollow" hilto | 504-469-5000

