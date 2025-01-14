Mary Jones Expands To Missouri's Cannabis Market Through Partnership With CLOVR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Mary Jones brand leverages Jones Soda's nearly three decades of flavor science experience to deliver THC- and HD9-infused versions of the company's most popular mainline craft sodas with no weedy aftertaste. That flavor expertise has led to rave reviews and multiple awards, including Best Cannabis Soda honors in California's L.A. High Spirits Awards in both 2023 and 2024.

CLOVR is a of premium cannabis products including pre-rolls, flower, chocolates, candy, concentrates and extracts sold under its own brand. The company also provides and distribution services to leading cannabis brand partners to serve Missouri's rapidly growing legal cannabis market, which surpasses Colorado in adult-use sales, employs nearly 20,000 people, and generated an estimated $238 million in tax revenue in 2024.

Mary Jones products will be introduced in Missouri in a series of releases beginning next week with Mary Jones 100mg THC-Infused Sodas in Green Apple, Berry Lemonade, Root Beer and Orange & Cream flavors. That initial selection will be joined by Cola, MF Grape, and no-calorie Berry Lemonade Zero and Cola Zero varieties in the second quarter. The 16 oz, 100mg-dose cans are designed for sharing or for consumers who prefer a stronger cannabis punch.

Future additions to the Missouri lineup include Mary Jones 20mg THC-Infused Sodas, lower-dose beverages

sold in 12 oz bottles designed for single servings; Mary Jones THC-Infused Shooters, pocket-sized 2 oz bottles containing 10 10mg servings for sipping, splitting with friends, or mixing into drinks like seltzer water or mocktails; and Mary Jones THC-Infused Syrups , 4 oz bottles containing 100mg of THC ideal for drizzling over desserts or adding a kick to favorite recipes as well as for use as a cocktail mixer. Each product comes in multiple fan-favorite Jones flavors.

"Mary Jones continues to be a linchpin of our growth strategy, so the fact that Missouri has become the fifth largest legal cannabis market in less than two years since beginning recreational sales made it a key target in our brand roadmap," said Paul Norman, Jones Soda Interim CEO. "Partnering with CLOVR ensures that our products will be manufactured to the highest standards and proactively marketed to local dispensaries, helping us take full advantage of growing interest in alcohol alternatives and new cannabis consumption formats among the state's canna consumers."

"As CLOVR continues to strive toward removing the stigma surrounding cannabis, partnering with a beverage brand that has been in the retail market for nearly 30 years aligns with our goals," said Josh Mitchem, CEO of CLOVR. "This is another significant step in our mission of helping reshape the cannabis industry while continuing to provide Missourians with the quality goods they have come to expect from CLOVR."

Mary Jones was the first non-alcoholic CPG brand to crossover into cannabis. The brand's cannabis products are now sold in dispensaries in California, Washington, Michigan and Canada, with ongoing expansion into other cannabis-legal markets. Mary Jones also sells hemp delta 9 (HD9) craft sodas, gummies and shooters through liquor stores and other brick-and-mortar retailers across the country as well as online at GoMaryJones.



About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB: JSD ) is a leading developer of sodas and cannabis-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1997 as the original craft soda brand, the company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning cannabis beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit , ,

or

About CLOVR

CLOVR is a leading cannabis company dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products to consumers across Missouri. With a commitment to innovation, education and community engagement, CLOVR offers a diverse product and brand partner portfolio that includes flower, concentrates, edibles, and pre-rolls, catering to all cannabis users. For more information, visit

SOURCE Mary Jones