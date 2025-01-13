Microfluidic Devices Market Global Outlook 2025-2035, With Company Profiles Of The Top 10+ Major Market Players

The microfluidic devices market is expanding rapidly, fueled by the increasing demand for quick, on-site medical testing, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in microchip manufacturing, strategic industry mergers and acquisitions, the widespread use of microfluidic chips in biomedical research, and increasing investments in research and development.



The global microfluidic devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for innovative healthcare solutions. In May 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories unveiled a new point-of-care diagnostic device incorporating microfluidic technology. This device is designed to revolutionize patient care by enabling early disease detection, high sensitivity, and accuracy while being cost-effective and minimally invasive. Furthermore, it aims to enhance diagnostic speed and efficiency, particularly in resource-limited settings.

By device type, the chips segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microfluidic devices market in 2024 owing to the rising adoption of advanced chips for diagnostics and their ability to enable miniaturization and high-throughput screening. For instance, on April 3, 2024, Affinity Biosensors, a pioneer in the field of medical diagnostics, announced that the FDA had approved their ground-breaking LifeScale AST system. This milestone provides antibiotic susceptibility test (AST) results at a never-before-seen speed, giving medical practitioners a valuable tool for treating bacteremia. Additionally, the sensors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics and advancements in biosensors for real-time monitoring.

By material, the glass segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microfluidic devices market in 2024 owing to the superior optical clarity and chemical resistance of glass, which make it ideal for precise applications in pharmaceutical and diagnostic devices. For instance, on Nov. 7, 2024, Parallel Fluidics, the world's fastest maker of microfluidic devices, announced the completion of its $7 million seed round, which was headed by J2 Ventures and included participation from 8VC and Praxis. The funds will be used to enhance the company's hardware and software solutions, commercialize its new product, MV-2, and propel the expansion of its on-demand design and manufacturing platform. Additionally, the polymers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness, ease of fabrication, and growing use in disposable microfluidic devices.

By application, the pharmaceutical and life science segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microfluidic devices market in 2024 owing to the extensive use of microfluidic systems in drug discovery, development, and delivery. For instance, Biotech Fluidics introduced cutting-edge low-volume online degassing units for nano and microfluidic systems in July 2023. These devices can be used in tissue culture, drug screening, nucleic acid sequencing, and diagnostics. Additionally, the diagnosis & treatment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for rapid, accurate, and point-of-care diagnostic tools, coupled with the growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microfluidic devices market in 2024 owing to the high utilization of microfluidics for drug screening, formulation, and biologics production. For instance, on July 23, 2024, Waters Corporation declared that the TA InstrumentsTM Rapid Screening-Differential Scanning Calorimeter (TA Instruments RS-DSC), intended for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, will be available worldwide today. High-throughput DSC for accurate thermal stability testing of high-concentration biologic formulations, particularly for antibody medications and modified proteins, is the TA Instruments RS-DSC. Additionally, the research institutes and diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding research activities in microfluidic technologies and the increasing demand for accurate diagnostic tools in healthcare.

The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key market players, robust funding for microfluidic technology research, and high adoption of microfluidic devices in pharmaceutical and diagnostic applications. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics, growing healthcare investments, and increasing adoption of microfluidic devices in emerging markets like China and India. For instance, Amar Equipment, an Indian company, unveiled NanoMake, a device based on microfluidics, in February 2023. NanoMake is a flexible tool for uses including medication delivery systems, diagnostics, and nanomaterial manufacturing since it provides exact control over particle size, composition, and reaction parameters.

