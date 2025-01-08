Fans At Sea Announces Ultimate Housewives Cruise With Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, And A Mystery Third Housewife

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Set sail on the ultimate Housewives with Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania & a surprise guest! Sept 1-6, 2025. now: fansatsea/wives-on-the-waves!

SACRAMENTO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fans at Sea Announces Ultimate Housewives Cruise Featuring Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and a Soon-to-Be-Revealed Third Housewife

Fans at Sea, the premier organizer of unforgettable themed cruises for pop culture enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its latest voyage: Wives on the Waves, featuring the iconic Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania.

Sailing from New York City to Bermuda aboard the brand-new Norwegian Aqua from September 1–6, 2025, this one-of-a-kind cruise promises glamour, friendship, and fun with beloved Housewives up close-and that's not all!

Fans at Sea are excited to learn that a third housewife will soon join the lineup! Stay tuned for this highly anticipated announcement, adding even more star power and excitement to an unforgettable event.

Guests aboard the Wives on the Waves Cruise will have access to exclusive activities, including:

- Intimate Q&A Sessions – Dive into the drama and discover behind-the-scenes secrets.

- Photo Ops & Meet-and-Greets – Capture unforgettable moments with your favorite stars.

- Daily Themed Activities & Dance Parties-Enjoy exclusive themed events each day, capped off with dance parties hosted by our resident host and DJ.

- Special Onboard Surprises – Expect the unexpected with activities that only Housewives could dream up.

- Bermuda Bonfire Party – Celebrate under the stars with a magical evening of s'mores, music, and laughter on the beach.

- Exclusive Events – Norwegian Aqua will host other passengers. Still, only Wives on the Waves guests will have access to these private events with Teresa, Dolores, and our soon-to-be-announced third housewife.

“We're beyond excited to bring this unforgettable experience to life for fans,” said Theresa Lanfranchi, Co-Founder of Fans at Sea.“This cruise will be an immersive journey filled with exclusive events, personal connections, and unique opportunities to engage with Teresa and Dolores-and we're thrilled to be adding a third housewife to the roster very soon, making this event even more extraordinary.”

In addition to mingling with the stars, guests will enjoy world-class dining, entertainment, and amenities aboard the ship, making this an unparalleled experience for fans and travel lovers.

Fans are encouraged to book early, as space is limited to ensure an intimate experience for all attendees. For more information or to secure your spot, visit .

Don't miss this opportunity to live your Reality TV dreams with Teresa, Dolores, and our soon-to-be-announced third housewife as they set sail on the ultimate Wives on the Waves cruise from September 1–6, 2025!

To learn more about Fans at Sea, please visit .

