King Risk Partners Expands Announces The Acquisition Of Viper Risk Management Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Viper Risk Management Group, an independent insurance agency based in Saint Johns, has proudly served clients throughout Northeast Florida. They built an impressive reputation for providing specialized insurance solutions for racetracks/motorsports, manufacturers, part warehouses, restaurants & taverns, construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail services, and distribution industries.

"Viper Risk Management Group is an exceptionally talented agency, and we are delighted to welcome them to the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their expertise in delivering tailored risk management solutions across a variety of industries makes them a valuable asset to our team and an excellent resource for our clients."

"We are thrilled about our partnership with King Risk Partners," said Shawn Martin, President of Viper Risk Management Group. "This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement for our agency. Our shared values and aligned goals create a strong foundation for success, allowing us to maintain our commitment to delivering customized insurance solutions and exceptional service to our clients. With the expanded resources and expertise of King Risk Partners, we are poised to broaden our offerings, reach new markets, and elevate the value we provide."

