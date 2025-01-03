TTP Militant Allegedly Commits Suicide Following Sexual Abuse By Fellow Militants In Tirah Valley
Khyber: A militant allegedly committed suicide in Tirah Valley due to sexual abuse by fellow militants, highlighting inhumane treatment even within their ranks.
Sources revealed that Abdul Kabir, a member of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ended his life after enduring sexual exploitation by his associates. The abuse reportedly reflects a disturbing pattern of such acts within militant groups.
Abdul Kabir's father and uncle were also reportedly abducted by militants in an apparent attempt to cover up their heinous acts and prevent exposure.
Militants are allegedly targeting young recruits for sexual exploitation, recording videos of the abuse to blackmail them into submission and silence.
On Afghan soil, under the patronage of the banned TTP, acts of terrorism and gross violations of human rights are being perpetuated. The gravity of their crimes underscores the group's complete disregard for humanity and religion.
