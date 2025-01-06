16,300 individuals to have electricity in their houses after repairing power lines and substations

(MENAFN) On January 3, mending groups brought back power supply to 16,300 individuals whose houses had been in power cut as a reason of conflict.



This was stated by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrinform reads.



“In the past day, energy workers restored power to 16,304 consumers who had been without power due to hostilities,” the report declared.



The Ministry reminded that enemy shelling destructions of substations and power lines, putting limits to the capability of the power system. However, mending groups are quickly restoring destroyed power infrastructure facilities and stabilizing the system.



The Ministry urged individuals to use power sanely, assisting lower the load on the grid.



On the other hand, the water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant currently rose to 14.12 m, which is enough to cover the NPP necessaries.



As stated, in 2024, NPC Ukrenergo bought at long-lasting extraordinary auctions auxiliary services of generation facilities with an overall capacity of approximately 600 MW.



