Heavy Snowfall In J&K Higher Reaches, Moderate Snow, Rain In Plains

Srinagar, Jan 6 (IANS) Heavy snowfall occurred in the higher reaches while moderate snow and rain lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department officials said heavy snowfall occurred in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and other higher reaches of J&K during the last 24 hours.

A MeT office statement said,“On January 6, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain (Plains of Jammu)/snow at most places of J&K. Improvement from January 6 afternoon. On January 7 and 10, generally cloudy weather with dry weather. On January 11 and 12, generally cloudy weather with light snow at isolated to scattered places. On January 13 and 15, generally dry weather."

The weather department also issued an advisory, saying that in view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions over roads (plains/higher reaches), tourists, travellers and transporters are advised to plan accordingly. It has also advised people to follow the administrative and traffic advisory.”

Srinagar recorded minus 0.5, Gulmarg minus 4.5 and Pahalgam minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 9.3, Katra town 9.2, Batote 2.8, Banihal 2.3 and Bhaderwah 3.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

The 40-day-long period of extreme winter cold started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

At present, all water bodies, including lakes, springs, ponds, streams and wells, are partially frozen.

Doctors have advised people to exercise caution and not to expose themselves to long periods of cold. People of high-risk age groups, including children and elderly people, have been, especially, advised to avoid long exposure to cold. Hypothermia combined with respiratory tract infection is the main cause of myocardial infarction leading to heart attack and heart failure globally.

Fresh snowfall has brought cheer to scores of tourists presently enjoying their holiday in Gulmarg and other hill stations. All hotels in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and most in Srinagar city are completely sold out these days.