Iran revises cosmetic surgery age limits for adolescents

Iran has officially reduced the minimum age for cosmetic procedures to 14 for girls and 16 for boys, according to recent reports.



“These ages are now deemed appropriate from a scientific standpoint. Girls may undergo surgery beginning at 14, while boys become eligible at 16,” stated Ibrahim Rezmpa, a board member of the Iranian Rhinology Association, in an interview with the Iranian Students' News Agency.



Previously, the minimum age requirement was set at 18. Rezmpa explained that the decision takes into account various factors, including physical growth, psychological readiness, and emotional maturity, which play essential roles in assessing a person’s readiness for such procedures.



He also pointed out the increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries across Iran but refrained from revealing exact statistics related to the number of operations performed.



Analysts believe that the rising interest in cosmetic procedures is influenced by societal pressures, media portrayals, and deeply rooted cultural trends that shape beauty standards in the country.

