Over 365,500 Students Return To Schools Today After Term Break

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Students will return to today for the second semester of the 2024-25 academic year after the mid-term break amid the finest arrangements by the schools and traffic department to ensure their safety and security.

According to the of Education and Higher Education, 365,536 students are enrolled in and private schools and kindergartens.

The Ministry has opened registration and transfer of students for the second semester of 2024-2025 for all nationalities according to the admission categories in government schools, starting today, Sunday, January 5, until January 23.

The registration and transfer process for students is done through the guardian's account via 'Maaref Portal for Public Services of the Ministry gov).

Admission categories according to the Ministry are Qataris, citizens of GCC countries, children of Qatari women, and expatriate students whose parents are working in government sectors.

Schools yesterday sent text messages to parents reminding them that the schools would reopen today and attendance policy would be implemented from day one of the second semester.

“We would like to remind you that the student's attendance for the second semester will begin on Monday, January 6, 2025, from Sunday to Wednesday from 7am to 12.45pm and on Thursday from 7am to 12.30pm,” a government primary school said in a text message to the parents.

“It is necessary not to be late in the morning and to adhere to the specified working hours and attendance and not to be absent except with an acceptable medical excuse, to avoid applying the absence policy to the student.”

A school administrator said that preparations for receiving students are complete and academic guidelines will be set during a meeting with the administrative and academic staff, to distribute tasks and emphasize the pursuit of improving academic achievement during the second semester.

According to the figures posted by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education on its website, 137,048 students are enrolled in government schools and 228,488 students in private schools.

As many as 629 schools and kindergarten are operating in Qatar including 278 government schools and 351 private schools.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education supports and oversees education in Qatar. A robust, diversified, and ever-expanding K-12 system provides a broad set of schooling opportunities to meet the individual needs of students and their families.

Holding teachers to high standards is at the heart of successful schools.

The Ministry recruits, licenses, and supports teachers in a variety of ways, including many training options. The Ministry has invested substantial resources in teacher training and development. Qatar is committed to continuous improvement of education by incorporating best practices and standards from around the world.