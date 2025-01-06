Turkish Foreign Minister emphasizes Turkey’s role in stabilizing Syria, supporting Palestine

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan on Sunday reaffirmed Turkey’s enduring commitment to fostering stability in Syria and aiding its recovery. Speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s 8th Provincial Congress, Fidan detailed the nation’s strategic efforts to restore peace and stability in the war-torn country.



“For years, we have developed a comprehensive strategy to weave peace and stability into the fabric of Syria. Standing with the rightful and the oppressed in Syria is a great honor for us,” he stated.



Fidan called on the international community to lift sanctions on Syria and contribute to rebuilding its infrastructure, emphasizing that a thriving Syria would encourage millions of displaced Syrians to return to their homeland while benefiting the broader region, including Turkey’s.



Turning to the Palestinian cause, Fidan underscored Turkey’s unwavering support for peace and justice for the Palestinian people. He expressed deep concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating: “As a state, a nation, and a movement, we cannot and will not abandon the cause of Palestine and Jerusalem.”



He highlighted Turkey’s diplomatic efforts and resource mobilization to address regional challenges, emphasizing that support for Palestine remains a core principle of Turkey’s foreign policy.

