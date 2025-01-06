India Confirms First HMPV Case In 8-Month Old Baby
Doha, Qatar: India has detected its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in an eight month old baby in the southern state of Karnataka.
This comes amid reports of an HMPV outbreak in China that has caused alarm globally. Indian media stated that the case was confirmed in an hospital in Bangalore adding that officials at the state health department have not verified the results independently.
The Health Ministry assured citizens that there is no cause for alarm and it is closely monitoring the situation, requesting the World Health Organisation for updates.
Here's all you need to know:
What is HMPV?
HMPV garnered attention due to wide spread reports in social media about hospitals in China being overwhelmed with respiratory illness.
HMPV is a common virus, usually occuring in winter and early spring, causing lower and upper respiratory infections. As per reports, HMPV primarily affects children and is known to be present in 0.7 percent of flu cases globally.
The virus was discovered in 2001, the US CDC said; however there are evidence suggesting that the virus has been widespread since 1958.
Is it similar to Covid-19?
Yes, it is similar infection in some ways that both cause respiratory disease with similar symptoms in people of all ages. Both spread in similar way from infected person to others through secretions from cough, sneezing and personal contact.
Steps to prevent spread?
There is no vaccine and antiviral treatment recommended and like any viral infections, they can be prevented by following these simple steps:
Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
Avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with sick individuals.
Avoid sharing cups and utensils.
Patients with cold-like symptoms should cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.
