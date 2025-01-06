Turkish leader highlights Turkey’s fight against terrorism

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that Turkey has "literally defeated" the Daesh/ISIS terror group, which he claimed had recently been revived as a tool for implementing regional plans. His remarks were delivered during the AK Party’s 8th Ordinary Provincial in Trabzon province.



Erdogan underlined that Turkey has achieved "significant success" in its comprehensive strategy to eradicate at its source. He highlighted the decisive counterterrorism operations that enabled the removal of the YPG/PKK, an extension of the PKK terror group, from the country’s borders. These efforts, he said, have significantly bolstered Turkey’s security and regional stability.



The leader further shared that in 2024 alone, Turkish forces had "neutralized" 40 so-called high-ranking terrorists, demonstrating the country’s ongoing commitment to eliminating threats. Erdogan stressed that the remaining terrorists face two choices: to surrender, abandon their weapons, and disband their organizations, or confront the full force of Turkey’s power.



“The Republic of Turkey, currently experiencing one of its strongest periods in the past century, will not tolerate terrorism,” Erdogan stated. “The era of relying on weapons, violence, terrorism, and pursuing canton dreams supported by imperialist powers has now come to an absolute end.”

