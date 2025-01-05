No Deal Until Israel Agrees To Quit Gaza, End War: Hamas

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel pounded the Gaza Strip Sunday, killing at least 23 people according to rescuers, nearly 15 months into the war with Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The latest deaths come after Israel late on Saturday said indirect negotiations had resumed in Qatar for a truce and hostage release deal.

Hamas has approved a list of 34 hostages presented by Israel to be exchanged in a possible ceasefire deal, a group official told Reuters Sunday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, also reiterated that any deal is contingent upon reaching an agreement on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

Mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have tried for months to strike a deal to end the war. The latest effort comes just days before Donald Trump takes office as president of the United States on January 20.

Israeli negotiators were dispatched on Friday to resume talks in Doha.

An Israeli air strike on a house in northern Gaza's Sheikh Radwan area killed at least 11 people early Sunday, according to Civil Defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal. He said the victims included women and children.

The Hamas-run territory's health ministry said a total of 88 people were killed over the previous 24 hours.

In one strike, five people died when the house of the Abu Jarbou family was struck in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israel's military offensive has killed 45,805 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the territory's health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.

Later Sunday, an Israeli airstrike hit a police station in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing five people.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, the latest in a series of recent attacks.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Talmei Elazar, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," the military said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who control much of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa, said in a statement they had launched "a hypersonic ballistic missile" targeting a power station south of the Israeli city of Haifa.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, said that "we continue to exert the necessary pressure" to reach a deal.

"Unfortunately, it doesn't depend only on us."

