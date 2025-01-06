Amir Condoles With King Of Jordan

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent cables of condolences to H M King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the death of HRH Princess Majda Ra'ad, the wife of HRH Prince Ra'ad bin Zeid.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.