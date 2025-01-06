Diia app to provide extra services for Ukrainians

(MENAFN) The Diia app now gives four extra services after the restoration of the State Register of Civil Status Acts (SRCSA). In line with Ukrinform, the Diia digital services stated this on Telegram.



“SRCSA registers are gradually being restored, enabling the reopening of more services in Diia. In just a few clicks, users can now access extracts about children's place of residence, updates to information about children's residence, winter eSupport for children, and social benefits such as subsidies and assistance for families with children,” the statement announced.



“We are actively working with the Ministry of Justice to restore all services and will promptly inform users of the launch of additional services. We remind you that Diia does not store personal data but only retrieves it from state registers,” the designers stressed. They also said that users can access services for kids or themselves via the Diia portal or app in only a few clicks.



