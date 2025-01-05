Egypt Focuses On Water Cooperation With African Nations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilem, has convened a meeting on Saturday to assess the progress of the Nile Water Affairs Sector, with a particular focus on bilateral cooperation with international water organisations. Discussions also encompassed ongoing collaborative projects with Nile Basin and African countries. Sweilem addressed Egypt's accomplishments during its leadership of the African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW), and the status of the AWARe international initiative for climate change adaptation in the water sector.

Sweilem detailed Egypt's collaborative strategy to enhance relations with Nile Basin countries. He stated that this includes implementing various projects designed to improve the lives of citizens. These initiatives include the installation of solar-powered groundwater wells for drinking water, the construction of underground reservoirs and river ports, weed control programmes, the establishment of flood forecasting centres and a water quality centre.

The approach also encompasses the exchange of expert visits, applied research, technical studies for integrated water resource management, and training programmes. These programmes have benefited 1,650 professionals from 52 African countries.

Sweilem emphasised that Egypt is committed to supporting development in the Nile Basin, reinforcing cooperation and driving advancement, as these goals are central to Egypt's water policy. He said that Egypt is committed to providing technical expertise and financial resources to projects that serve the citizens of the Nile Basin. These practical measures aim to promote well-being and prosperity for all, while also helping African nations achieve sustainable development, enhance the environmental sustainability of water resources, and support the effective use of the river's resources to foster economic growth.“Egypt adopts a collaborative approach to strengthen cooperation with Nile Basin countries through projects that directly benefit their citizens,” Sweilem stated. He added that“Egypt is committed to fostering cooperation and progress in the Nile Basin, considering it a cornerstone of Egypt's water policy.”

The Ministry's efforts at the African level were also highlighted. During its AMCOW presidency, which began in 2023 and will continue through February 2025, Egypt has played a significant role in promoting collaboration between African countries. Furthermore, under Egypt's leadership, Africa presented a unified vision at numerous international events, advocating for shared prosperity and a secure and flourishing future for water. Sweilem said that Egypt had“made significant strides during its presidency of AMCOW, fostering collaboration among African nations and presenting a unified African perspective on the global stage.”

In addition to these African initiatives, Egypt has continued its efforts on the international stage to elevate the prominence of water issues, emphasising the critical link between water and climate. The AWARe initiative, launched in collaboration with various international partners, seeks to support developing countries, particularly in Africa. It aims to secure funding from donor agencies for implementing practical projects focused on climate change adaptation within the water sector. Moreover, training and capacity-building programmes at the Pan African Center for Water and Climate Adaptation (PACWA) will empower African water specialists with the skills necessary to effectively address water-related challenges.“The AWARe initiative was launched to support developing nations, providing training for African professionals at the Pan African Center for Water and Climate Adaptation (PACWA),” Sweilem stated.



