Ukrainian Scouts Destroy Russian Military Targets Using Sich Drones

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the use of reconnaissance drones to destroy Russian military targets.

The relevant video was posted on the HUR website, Ukrinform reports.

“The masters of the Partizan group of the 9th Department of the MoD's HUR are working to detect and immediately destroy military targets of the aggressor state of Russia using Sich reconnaissance drones,” the report says.

In particular, aerial reconnaissance units successfully identified and neutralized key enemy assets such as ammunition and fuel depots, command posts, personnel concentration areas, communication and surveillance equipment, vehicles, and power substations.

