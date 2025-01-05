Scholz strikes back at Musk in New Year’s speech
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz subtly criticized tech mogul Elon Musk during his New Year's Eve speech, warning that Germany's future should be determined by its citizens, not social media platform owners. Scholz's remarks come amid controversy over Musk's support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has faced scrutiny for its extremist views.
While not naming Musk directly, Scholz emphasized that the country's direction would be shaped by the majority of reasonable and decent people, rather than by those who garner attention with extreme opinions. Musk’s endorsement of the AfD has drawn criticism from German officials, with some comparing his influence to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In his address, Scholz also discussed challenges such as Germany's economic struggles, the Magdeburg Christmas market attack, and the upcoming anniversary of German reunification. Scholz urged unity and warned against manipulation by external forces. His approval rating remains low, with many Germans dissatisfied with his handling of the economy and migration policies.
