Turkey’s aid agency supports development, cooperation in Bangladesh in 2024

(MENAFN) The coordinator of Turkey’s state aid agency in Dhaka states that the agency implements numerous development and cooperation initiatives throughout 2024.



The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) plays a crucial role in enhancing education in Bangladesh. Its efforts range from technical training and improving children's experiences to renovating and promoting tourism education. TIKA also addresses challenges like student transportation and offers driving courses, according to Mert Baris in an interview with a Turkish news agency.



In Feni, a city approximately 3.5 hours from Dhaka, the Atatürk Model High School, established in 1939 and named after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, undergoes renovations supported by TIKA. The school now provides modern learning facilities to nearly 1,000 students.



Highlighting contributions to Bangladesh’s healthcare system, Baris mentions that TIKA equips the physiotherapy department of Shishu (Children) Hospital in Dhaka with medical devices. The hospital serves an estimated 1,500 children daily.

