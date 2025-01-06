Jordanian Foreign Minister trips to Turkey for high-level talks

(MENAFN) Jordan’s Foreign Ayman Safadi, accompanied by a senior delegation, is set to visit Turkey’ on Monday, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.



The visit will include a 3+3 format meeting between Jordanian and Turkish officials. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Turkish Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin will represent Turkey, while Jordan’s delegation will include Chief of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti and Intelligence Department head Major General Ahmad Husni.



Diplomatic sources revealed that the discussions will focus on bolstering bilateral cooperation in defense, counterterrorism, and the defense industry. Fidan is expected to express appreciation for the strong partnership between the two nations and explore ways to deepen collaboration.



Additionally, the meeting will address regional issues, with Fidan outlining Turkey’s proposals for joint efforts to establish a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire to end Israel’s occupation in Gaza. Both parties will discuss strategies to enhance coordination in delivering uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.



Fidan is also set to reiterate Turkey’s unwavering support for Jordan’s custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites and its efforts to protect them.

