Gua Gua Xing Qiu By Sxdesign Wins Iron In A' Graphics Industry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Sxdesign 's "Gua Gua Xing Qiu" as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Gua Gua Xing Qiu within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a remarkable example of innovative brand identity design.Gua Gua Xing Qiu's award-winning design holds significant relevance to current trends and needs within the graphic industry. By focusing on attracting a younger audience through a fun and socially engaging brand identity, Sxdesign's work aligns with the evolving preferences of modern consumers. The design's practical benefits extend to both users and industry stakeholders, showcasing how innovative graphic design can effectively enhance brand appeal and foster community building.Sxdesign's Gua Gua Xing Qiu stands out in the market through its unique combination of minimalist aesthetics and playful elements. The wordmark's simplified strokes and altered structure create a sense of unfamiliarity and surprise while maintaining readability. The brand graphics, inspired by the logo and scratch-off lottery tickets, collectively portray a world filled with excitement and anticipation. This cohesive visual system sets Gua Gua Xing Qiu apart, offering a fresh and engaging brand experience.The recognition bestowed upon Gua Gua Xing Qiu by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Sxdesign's commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of creative design solutions that resonate with target audiences. The award also motivates Sxdesign's team to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the graphic design industry.Gua Gua Xing Qiu was designed by a talented team at Sxdesign, including Xiao Xiao, Pan Li, Huang Hao, Chen Xu, Dr. Zhang Rong, Wu Fangbo, Hao Qian, Zhou Qian, Tian Jianing, Lin Hongnan, Liu Beibei, and Ai Yangyu. Their collective expertise and dedication were instrumental in creating this award-winning brand identity.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About SxdesignSxdesign is a design studio in China whose name, derived from the Chinese "ShangXiang" and "Yi Chuan," reflects their core philosophy of building significance in daily life through the observation, extraction, abstraction, and reorganization of phenomena. The studio values the languages and ideas of clients and users, incorporating their requirements, knowledge, and attitudes into their design process.About Guangxi Welfare Lottery Issue CenterGuangxi Welfare Lottery Distribution Center, an institution under the Guangxi Department of Civil Affairs, is responsible for organizing the sales of China Welfare Lottery within its jurisdiction. Adhering to the principle of "helping elders, assisting disabilities, rescuing orphans, and helping the needy," the Lottery subsidizes projects involving elderly care, child welfare, relief services, protection of persons with disabilities, and other social welfare initiatives.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate great skill, high specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity, serving as a testament to the dedication and talent of their creators.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and design capabilities across the graphic design and visual communication industries. By participating in this award, designers, agencies, companies, and brands have the opportunity to showcase their innovative work, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the field. The A' Design Award, organized annually since 2008, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

