National Ayush Mission Empowering Communities With Accessible, Affordable Healthcare

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) The National Ayush Mission (NAM) has empowered communities with accessible and cost-effective healthcare based on traditional practices, Prataprao Jadhav, Union of State for of Ayush, has stressed.

The minister said this while unveiling a series titled“Ayush for All: Holistic Care through National Ayush Mission” in the national capital, showcasing the remarkable progress and transformative impact of the National Ayush Mission.

“This film series is a step towards making information about our initiatives readily accessible to the public, showcasing Ayush's pivotal role in reducing disease burden and promoting wellness across the nation,” said Jadhav.

The series highlights real-life stories of transformation, demonstrating how NAM, in collaboration with state and UT governments, has improved healthcare access and reduced out-of-pocket expenditures for rural and underserved populations.

According to the ministry, the NAM aims to strengthen Ayush healthcare services, promote preventive care through Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush), and integrate Ayush systems into mainstream public health.

The NAM also emphasises the development of Ayush educational institutions to enhance the quality of education and research. Moreover, the scheme has supported the establishment of 167 Integrated Ayush Hospitals and upgraded 416 Ayush Hospitals and 5036 dispensaries.

Essential Ayush medicines were supplied to 996 hospitals and 12,405 dispensaries each year. NAM also supported 16 new Ayush educational institutions and upgraded 112 others.

Additionally, 3,883 Yoga Wellness Centres, 1,055 Ayush Grams and 12,500 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) were established, promoting holistic wellness nationwide, according to the ministry.

According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, the NAM focuses on strengthening Ayush healthcare services, establishing Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush), and promoting medical pluralism.

“These initiatives are transforming public health and improving access to preventive and promotive care across the nation,” he mentioned.

-IANS

na/