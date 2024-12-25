Jordanian Christians Celebrate Christmas Mass

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Last night, Christian denominations celebrated Christmas with mass prayer in a number of churches throughout the Kingdom.Christoforos Atallah, the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Jordan, called for peace and security to prevail in the region, and for the people of Gaza, Palestine, Syria and Lebanon to enjoy it in his remarks this year.The Hashemite guardianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as Jordan's responsibility to care for them, uphold the city's residents' steadfastness, and defend Muslims' and Christians' rights to perform their religious rites, were also emphasized by Archbishop Atallah.