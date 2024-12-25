These Are The Main Users Of The Panama Canal In 2024

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The main customers of the Panamanian interoceanic route remained unchanged in 2024. Once again, the United States positioned itself as the main user of the Canal in terms of long tons of cargo moved, with more than 160.12 million tons, which represented 74.7% of the total charge passing through the route.

The US were followed by China with 21.4%. Japan accounted for 14.6% of cargo flow, South Korea 9.4%, and Chile ranked fifth with an 8.3% share.

The Panama Canal handled a total of 423 million CP-Suab (Panama Canal Universal Ship Measurement System) tons, 17% less than in fiscal year 2023, when a total of 511 million tons were handled.



Top 15 nations in Panama Canal use by cargo in millions of long tons and percentage of passages:

U.S. (74.7%)

China (21.4%)

Japan (14.6%)

South Korea (9.4%)

Chile (8.3%)

Mexico (8.2%)

Peru (7.5%)

Ecuador (6.3%)

Colombia (4.8%)

Panama (4.7%)

Guatemala (3.6%)

Canada (2.3%)

Spain (1.9%)

Taiwan (1.7%)

Brazil (1.6%)